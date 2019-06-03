NAFTA Partners Settle WTO Squabbles After Metal Tariff Ax

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The United States and Mexico have officially dropped their respective World Trade Organization challenges stemming from the Trump administration's steel and aluminum duties in light of the White House's agreement to lift the tariffs last month. The move follows a three-way deal reached in May, with President Donald Trump agreeing to drop sweeping metal duties against Mexico and Canada in exchange for those countries lifting the retaliatory tariffs they'd imposed on U.S. goods. The three governments also agreed to end all of the WTO litigation that arose out of the tariffs. The Monday statement announcing the formal end of the cases...

