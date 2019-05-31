Uber Faces IP Suit From Professor Who Went After Lyft

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A retired Georgia Institute of Technology professor who previously hit Lyft Inc. with a patent infringement suit has sued its rival Uber Technologies in Georgia federal court, claiming, in a similar complaint, that he patented the concept underlying the ride-hailing giant's business. Stephen Dickerson, through his recently formed transportation company RideApp Inc., claimed Friday that Uber is infringing his U.S. Patent No. 6,697,730, which was an idea for a transportation system aimed at helping underserved communities. "The core of Uber's business and technical platforms for its rideshare, bikeshare, and scooter sharing services practice the transportation system of Professor Dickerson's invention," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS