Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Uber Faces IP Suit From Professor Who Went After Lyft

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A retired Georgia Institute of Technology professor who previously hit Lyft Inc. with a patent infringement suit has sued its rival Uber Technologies in Georgia federal court, claiming, in a similar complaint, that he patented the concept underlying the ride-hailing giant's business.

Stephen Dickerson, through his recently formed transportation company RideApp Inc., claimed Friday that Uber is infringing his U.S. Patent No. 6,697,730, which was an idea for a transportation system aimed at helping underserved communities.

"The core of Uber's business and technical platforms for its rideshare, bikeshare, and scooter sharing services practice the transportation system of Professor Dickerson's invention," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Georgia Northern

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 31, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Most Popular