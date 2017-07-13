6th Circ. Clears $6.6M Exotic Dancer Deal Despite Opposition

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled Monday that a nearly $6.6 million settlement between tens of thousands of exotic dancers and a chain of adult clubs was rightly approved by a trial court judge over objections from a handful of dancers who claimed that the deal sold their wage-and-hour claims short. A three-judge panel upheld a June 2017 order by U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy to greenlight a settlement between more than 28,000 dancers and Deja Vu Consulting Inc. to resolve allegations that the clubs violated the Fair Labor Standards Act over objections from class members. Four of those objectors to the...

