High Court Won't Move DACA Rollback Case To This Term

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a case over the Trump administration's attempt to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program this term, dismissing the government's request to expedite its consideration of the case.

The justices did not offer further reasoning for the move in a short, one-line order.

The administration had urged the justices to grant its petition for certiorari in the case before the court's summer session starts later this month, arguing that three other cases regarding DACA's legality also have been pending before the high court since late last year. The government requested...

Court

Supreme Court

Date Filed

May 24, 2019

