High Court Won't Move DACA Rollback Case To This Term

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a case over the Trump administration's attempt to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program this term, dismissing the government's request to expedite its consideration of the case. The justices did not offer further reasoning for the move in a short, one-line order. The administration had urged the justices to grant its petition for certiorari in the case before the court's summer session starts later this month, arguing that three other cases regarding DACA's legality also have been pending before the high court since late last year. The government requested...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS