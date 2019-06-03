Simplify TV Carriage Rules, Witnesses Tell House Committee

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Congress must find a legislative solution to end broadcast TV blackouts and to simplify the process through which satellite and cable companies bargain with broadcasters for content, three witnesses are expected to tell a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on Tuesday. According to testimony released Monday, representatives for AT&T, regional cable operator Boycom Vision and advocacy group Public Knowledge plan to testify that the so-called retransmission consent process is in need of reform, with some suggesting it's unfairly stacked against program buyers and viewers and that it ultimately inflates subscriber bills. Patricia Jo Boyers, who founded her own Ozark-region cable system...

