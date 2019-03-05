Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-USC Soccer Coach Agrees To Flip In 'Varsity Blues' Case

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A former women's soccer coach at the University of Southern California will plead guilty and cooperate with the government for taking bribes from the mastermind of a nationwide scheme to fraudulently reserve college admissions slots designated for recruited athletes, according to a filing in Boston federal court Monday.

Ali Khosroshahin, who led the USC women's soccer program from 2007 to 2013, will change his plea to guilty on a charge of racketeering conspiracy and agree to forfeit more than $200,000, according to the filing. Prosecutors agreed to recommend a prison sentence at the low end of the range of about four...

Massachusetts

March 5, 2019

