Ex-USC Soccer Coach Agrees To Flip In 'Varsity Blues' Case

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A former women's soccer coach at the University of Southern California will plead guilty and cooperate with the government for taking bribes from the mastermind of a nationwide scheme to fraudulently reserve college admissions slots designated for recruited athletes, according to a filing in Boston federal court Monday. Ali Khosroshahin, who led the USC women's soccer program from 2007 to 2013, will change his plea to guilty on a charge of racketeering conspiracy and agree to forfeit more than $200,000, according to the filing. Prosecutors agreed to recommend a prison sentence at the low end of the range of about four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS