National Events Trustee Seeks Millions From NFL's Cardinals

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The liquidating trustee of defunct sports and concert ticket broker National Events Holdings LLC is trying to claw back more than $15 million in what he called fraudulent transfers made to the Arizona Cardinals, online broker TicketNetwork and others. Trustee Kenneth P. Silverman filed four suits Sunday accusing former CEO Jason Nissen of directing National Events to pay millions to the Cardinals, TicketNetwork, Imagine Management Corp. and Primesport Inc. as part of the $70 million Ponzi scheme for which he pled guilty in March 2018. According to the complaints, because the payments were made while National Events was insolvent, and were...

