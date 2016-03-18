Lead Attys In Santander Investor Case Secure $3.1M In Fees

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge awarded $3.1 million in attorney fees to lead counsel Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, The Rosen Law Firm PA and other counsel that helped lock down a $9.5 million settlement in a proposed shareholders class action against the vehicle financing unit of Santander Bank. U.S. District Court Judge Ed Kinkeade on Monday also approved $75,000 to cover expenses the attorneys spent resolving claims that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. disregarded accounting regulations and artificially inflated its stock. The attorney fees — which the judge said lead counsel can distribute among the attorneys as it sees appropriate — ...

