Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Lead Attys In Santander Investor Case Secure $3.1M In Fees

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge awarded $3.1 million in attorney fees to lead counsel Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, The Rosen Law Firm PA and other counsel that helped lock down a $9.5 million settlement in a proposed shareholders class action against the vehicle financing unit of Santander Bank.

U.S. District Court Judge Ed Kinkeade on Monday also approved $75,000 to cover expenses the attorneys spent resolving claims that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. disregarded accounting regulations and artificially inflated its stock.

The attorney fees — which the judge said lead counsel can distribute among the attorneys as it sees appropriate — ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Securities/Commodities/Exchange

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 18, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Most Popular