Historic Greenbrier Resort's Suit Against Insurers Fails

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge has tossed the landmark Greenbrier resort's suit against dozens of insurers claiming they failed to honor a $600 million insurance policy after a catastrophic flood, ruling it has done nothing to prosecute its case since filing its complaint. U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin on Monday dismissed without prejudice the breach of contract suit brought by the 240-year-old luxury resort that has hosted 27 U.S. presidents, which in February named about 50 insurance firms including Chubb's U.S. and Bermuda units, other Bermuda-based insurers and multiple Lloyd's of London underwriting syndicates. The Greenbrier had demanded $375 million...

