Rio Tinto Dodges Investor Suit Over Mozambique Coal Fraud

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Rio Tinto dodged an investor suit over a Mozambican mining project on Monday after a New York federal judge found that all of the mining giant's allegedly misleading statements were either made more than five years before the suit was filed or were insufficient to prove malfeasance. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said that in defending his October 2017 suit, investor Anton Colbert only opposed the dismissal of four statements made on or after Oct. 23, 2012, the cutoff time for the statute of limitations on his claims against Rio Tonto and two of its former executives for supposedly concealing valuation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS