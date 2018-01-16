Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Trump Org. Evaded Panama Taxes, Says Filing In Hotel Case

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT) -- The Trump Organization cheated the government, kept shoddy financial records and lied about the business performance of a Trump-branded luxury hotel in Panama, according to a Monday filing in New York federal court that’s part of an ongoing case over alleged mismanagement of the hotel.

The president’s family business dodged taxes it owed in Panama, in part by underreporting the hotel’s payroll, according to the filing by Ithaca Capital Investments I SA, Ithaca Capital Investments II SA and their president, Orestes Fintiklis, the owners of most of the units in the Trump International Hotel & Tower Panama.

Ithaca and Fintiklis also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

January 16, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular