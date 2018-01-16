Trump Org. Evaded Panama Taxes, Says Filing In Hotel Case

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT) -- The Trump Organization cheated the government, kept shoddy financial records and lied about the business performance of a Trump-branded luxury hotel in Panama, according to a Monday filing in New York federal court that’s part of an ongoing case over alleged mismanagement of the hotel. The president’s family business dodged taxes it owed in Panama, in part by underreporting the hotel’s payroll, according to the filing by Ithaca Capital Investments I SA, Ithaca Capital Investments II SA and their president, Orestes Fintiklis, the owners of most of the units in the Trump International Hotel & Tower Panama. Ithaca and Fintiklis also...

