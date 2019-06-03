Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Slams Nike With IP Suit Mid-Finals

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Just hours after suffering a loss in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard hit Nike Inc. with a lawsuit in California federal court Monday seeking to deny the company the copyright to a logo that he claims he made by tracing his notably large hands.

Leonard, whose Raptors are tied in the series 1-1 with the Golden State Warriors, is seeking an injunction against his former endorsement partner, asking the court to declare him the sole owner of the logo that includes his initials, "K.L.," his jersey number, "2," and a tracing of his hand....

June 3, 2019

