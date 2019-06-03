NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Slams Nike With IP Suit Mid-Finals

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Just hours after suffering a loss in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard hit Nike Inc. with a lawsuit in California federal court Monday seeking to deny the company the copyright to a logo that he claims he made by tracing his notably large hands. Leonard, whose Raptors are tied in the series 1-1 with the Golden State Warriors, is seeking an injunction against his former endorsement partner, asking the court to declare him the sole owner of the logo that includes his initials, "K.L.," his jersey number, "2," and a tracing of his hand....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS