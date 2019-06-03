Express Scripts Stayed Mum On Prescription Fraud, MTA Says

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Express Scripts Inc. failed to detect and take action to root out millions of dollars in excessive prescription drug claims it managed for the New York City Transit Authority’s subway operators and bus drivers’ benefit plan, the cash-strapped subway system has claimed in federal court. The nation’s largest pharmacy benefit manager let fraudulent claims for compound prescription drugs balloon from less than half a million dollars per month in 2015 to $8.8 million in March 2017, the NYCTA said in its lawsuit removed by Express Scripts to New York federal court on Monday. By failing to investigate fraud and abuse by...

