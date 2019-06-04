Extell Founder Accused Of Cheating Investor In EB-5 Scheme

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The founder of Extell Development Co. has been called into court in New York over $65 million in claims that he defrauded a former member with an ownership stake in the company’s EB-5 regional center. Lela Goren said in a summons filed Friday that prominent real estate developer Gary Barnett and Extell New York Regional Center LLC, which gives foreign investors the opportunity for U.S. residency through a federal visa program, along with several other entities, have breached their fiduciary duty and unfairly benefited from the alleged fraud. Barnett and the others now have 20 days to answer the summons or...

