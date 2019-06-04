NJ High Court Takes Up Hoboken High-Rise Zoning Fight

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review a state appeals court ruling that municipal ordinances could not be retroactively applied to a project to build two high-rise residential buildings along the Hudson River — a project Hoboken, New Jersey, wants to block. The decisions to grant a trio of petitions for certification in the case, which are dated May 28 but were filed Monday, come after a three-judge appellate panel ruled in January that Shipyard Associates LP was properly awarded summary judgment in its dispute with the city. In the challenged decision, the panel upheld a state superior...

