Freight Drivers Must Arbitrate Wage Suit Under NJ Law: Panel

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court said Tuesday that drivers suing freight broker Strategic Delivery Solutions LLC for alleged wage violations would still have to arbitrate their claims under a state arbitration law, even if they're found by a lower court to be transportation workers and therefore exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act. A three-judge panel of New Jersey's Appellate Division said Superior Court Judge Mark P. Ciarrocca in January 2018 skipped a key step when he dismissed and kicked to arbitration a suit from Gloria Colon, Diana Mejia and Freddy Diaz alleging Strategic Delivery Solutions misclassified delivery drivers as independent...

