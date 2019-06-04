Calif. Man Guilty In $5.7M Scheme To Crowdfund Laptops

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Chicago federal jury has convicted a California man of fraudulently soliciting $5.7 million, including on a crowdfunding website, in investments for novel dual-screen and foldable laptops that never materialized. Jeffrey Batio, a Silicon Valley resident, was convicted Friday of all 12 counts on which he had been indicted, six for mail fraud and six for wire fraud, after a trial that started May 14. According to a June 2016 indictment and later superseding indictment, as the CEO of companies called Armada Systems LLC and Idealfuture Inc., Batio allegedly peddled novel foldable “three-in-one” laptops that could also transform into tablet or...

