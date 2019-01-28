Pomerantz To Lead Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Securities Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ordered the Pomerantz Law Firm to serve as lead counsel in shareholders' proposed class action accusing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals of promising more than it could deliver in bringing its diabetes drug Zynquista to market. U.S. District Court Judge Ewing Werlein Jr.'s order entered Monday also names The Briscoe Law Firm to act as liaison counsel. Both firms were nominated at the request of proposed class stockholders Paul Callinan and Jorge Rivera, whom the judge ordered as named plaintiffs representing the proposed class. Among the lead and liaison counsel's duties will be to coordinate the briefing and argument...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS