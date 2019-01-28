Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pomerantz To Lead Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Securities Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ordered the Pomerantz Law Firm to serve as lead counsel in shareholders' proposed class action accusing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals of promising more than it could deliver in bringing its diabetes drug Zynquista to market.

U.S. District Court Judge Ewing Werlein Jr.'s order entered Monday also names The Briscoe Law Firm to act as liaison counsel. Both firms were nominated at the request of proposed class stockholders Paul Callinan and Jorge Rivera, whom the judge ordered as named plaintiffs representing the proposed class.

Among the lead and liaison counsel's duties will be to coordinate the briefing and argument...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

850(Securities/Commodities)

Judge

Date Filed

January 28, 2019

