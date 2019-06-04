Homeowner Claims Ditech Collected Discharged Fees

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt mortgage servicer Ditech Holding Corp. is facing a proposed class action accusing it of mishandling the accounts of bankrupt mortgage holdings and hitting them with bills for discharged debts after they emerge from Chapter 13. In an action filed in a New York bankruptcy court Monday, Texas homeowner Jose Martinez Jr. claimed Ditech misapplied the mortgage payments he made after filing for Chapter 13, allowed an escrow shortage to build up and hit him with a "massive" bill years after he received his bankruptcy discharge. "Mr. Martinez's circumstances are not unique. Rather, they are sadly common with respect to mortgages...

