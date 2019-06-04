Minn. Court Faults Enviro Review For Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A divided Minnesota Court of Appeals said an environmental review for Enbridge Energy LP’s proposed oil pipeline replacement project did not look closely enough at the potential impact of an oil spill on Lake Superior’s watershed. In a 2-1 decision Monday, the panel sent the 300-mile pipeline project back to state regulators for more review, reversing the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission’s approval of the environmental impact statement. But the panel largely rejected a series of attacks on the pipeline by Friends of Headwaters, Honor the Earth, Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians and other groups that argued Minnesota needs to more...

