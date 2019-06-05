Ex-AbbVie Counsel Rejoins Ice Miller In Benefits Practice

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A former in-house counsel at AbbVie has returned to Ice Miller LLP, where she first began her employee benefits and executive compensation practice, the firm announced Tuesday. Kathleen Sheil Scheidt has rejoined Ice Miller as a partner and a member of the employee benefits group in the firm's Chicago office, where she will put to use her extensive experience counseling public, private and nonprofit employers for its clients, according to the firm. In an interview with Law360 on Tuesday, Scheidt said the move back to the firm where she began her law career as an associate was an opportunity to fill...

