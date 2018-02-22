Ala. Tribe Must Face State Drunken-Driving Suit, Justices Told

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Poarch Band of Creek Indians and its casino can't dodge a drunken driving-related suit in Alabama state court even if the tribe decides to change its law to allow such tort claims to be heard in tribal court, despite the solicitor general's contrary stance, two plaintiffs told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. Casey Marie Wilkes and Alexander Jack Russell urged the high court to reject the solicitor general's May recommendation that the court should wait to see if the Poarch Band waives its sovereign immunity to tort suits before deciding whether to hear the tribe's bid to overturn a Supreme...

