BlackRock Employees Seek Class Cert. In $100M ERISA Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Employees of BlackRock Inc. urged a California federal judge on Monday to allow them to proceed as two classes in their lawsuit alleging the investment firm violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and cost retirement plan participants more than $100 million. Named plaintiffs Charles Baird and Lauren Slayton asked U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam to certify one class of employees who participated in BlackRock's collective trust investment funds and another class who participated in the company's 401(k) plan, known as the BlackRock Retirement Savings Plan. "The claims arise from a single set of core evidence that has identical legal import...

