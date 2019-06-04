J&J Tells Okla. Judge It Obeyed FDA When Selling Fentanyl

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary Janssen followed the FDA's guidance when promoting its fentanyl patch Duragesic and opioid painkiller Nucynta, including stopping marketing that touted low abuse rates for Duragesic, the company's corporate representative testified Tuesday during Oklahoma's trailblazing trial over liability for the opioid crisis. On the sixth day of the trial in Norman, Oklahoma, Kimberly Deem-Eshleman, a regional business director for J&J subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals, returned to the stand for a fourth full day of testimony, but a first day of questioning from J&J attorney Larry Ottaway of Foliart Huff Ottaway & Bottom. After three days during which the state's...

