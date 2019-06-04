GOP Senator Urges Apple To Offer 'Do Not Track' Option

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday asking his company to be an industry leader by giving customers an option to prohibit companies from tracking their data. In the letter, Hawley suggested that Apple give customers the ability to prevent companies from collecting data that is not related to their online services. Companies that currently collect data could send it to other companies, possibly exposing customers to privacy violations, but a fix for this problem is simple, he said. "You need only require app developers, as a condition for appearing in the App store,...

