Grubhub Keeps Calling Despite Saying It Will Stop, Suit Says

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Grubhub Inc. was hit Tuesday with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court over claims that the company places hundreds of unwanted autodialed calls to customers nationwide despite telling them it would stop. Consumer Donna Marshall's lawsuit claims Grubhub has placed numerous nonconsensual calls to customers nationwide using an autodialing device that can store both random and sequential phone numbers, call them and then play a prerecorded message for whoever picks up. She claims she has contacted a company representative more than once asking for the calls to stop, but the company has continued to place its calls in violation...

