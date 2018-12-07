Court Says Discovery Needed In FINA Antitrust Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday put off ruling on a bid by swimming's international governing body, FINA, to dismiss suits accusing it of leveraging its power to shut down a competing event, finding that discovery is needed before a decision can be made. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley deferred ruling on a motion to dismiss suits against the Fédération Internationale de Natation brought last year by the International Swimming League and a proposed class of swimmers after finding that more information was needed about the suit’s connection to the U.S. The judge said it is conceivable that a June...

