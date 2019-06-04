Ex-Penn State GC To Face High Court Disciplinary Hearing

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court took the rare step on Monday of ordering oral arguments over whether Penn State University's former general counsel should face discipline regarding her dual representation of the school and three top administrators who went on to face charges related to the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal. The order for oral arguments comes after the state's disciplinary board issued a recommendation in March that Cynthia Baldwin, a former Duane Morris LLP partner and one-time Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice, be censured for purportedly failing to warn the administrators about potential conflicts of interest as she appeared with them on...

