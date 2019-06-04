Feds Fight 'Bad Faith' Fee Award In High Court No-Fly List Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Stanford-educated Malaysian woman who was mistakenly placed on the no-fly list does not deserve to recoup her full legal expenses from challenging that placement, the federal government told the U.S. Supreme Court, disputing the Ninth Circuit's finding that government attorneys had acted in "bad faith" during the lengthy litigation. The full Ninth Circuit overstepped when it paved the way for Rahinah Ibrahim's attorney fee award to be bumped up from less than $500,000 to as much as $3.9 million, the U.S. Department of Justice said in its high court petition on Friday. That higher fee award was based on the appeals court's...

