WTO Forms Panel To Probe China's Objection To Trump Tariffs

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevêdo has appointed a trio of panelists to hear China's complaint against the Trump administration's tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of Chinese goods, according to a Tuesday notice. The appointments follow a January decision by the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body to establish a panel after China requested one in its ongoing dispute challenging the U.S.' double-digit tariffs aimed at punishing Beijing for its intellectual property policies, including its patchwork of rules requiring foreign companies to hand over sensitive technology to state-backed entities as a condition of doing business there. On Monday, Azevêdo picked Alberto Juan Dumont to...

