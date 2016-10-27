Tribe Can't Revive Claims Against Calif., Labor Union

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has again thrown out the Pauma Band of Luiseno Mission Indians' claims that California and a labor union violated the tribe's gaming compact, finding that the tribe still hasn't shown the court can hear the case. The Pauma Band had asked to file a third amended complaint in its suit against California and Unite Here International Union, alleging the hospitality workers' union breached the tribe's state gaming compact by filing unfair labor practices complaints with the National Labor Relations Board instead of arbitrating them, and claiming the state failed to do enough to make the union comply...

