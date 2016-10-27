Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribe Can't Revive Claims Against Calif., Labor Union

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has again thrown out the Pauma Band of Luiseno Mission Indians' claims that California and a labor union violated the tribe's gaming compact, finding that the tribe still hasn't shown the court can hear the case.

The Pauma Band had asked to file a third amended complaint in its suit against California and Unite Here International Union, alleging the hospitality workers' union breached the tribe's state gaming compact by filing unfair labor practices complaints with the National Labor Relations Board instead of arbitrating them, and claiming the state failed to do enough to make the union comply...

The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Date Filed

October 27, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

