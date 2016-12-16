2 Sanctioned For Flawed Doc Bid In $1.5M Property Sale Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge on Tuesday sanctioned a man and woman accused of making a $1.5 million real estate sale at the expense of a Swiss investment firm, calling their request for documents from a law firm with ties to the deal "grossly overbroad." U.S. Magistrate Judge George Foley Jr. sanctioned Michael H. Ponder, a former employee and director of Casun Invest AG, and Lezlie Gunn. The sanctions against Gunn and Ponder, allegedly the respective buyer and seller of a Casun-owned California property at the heart of the case, stem from the pair's subpoena of law firm Weil & Drage APC...

