Stakeholders Say Defunct Construction Biz Kept Them In Dark

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A pair of Symbion Power minority stakeholders asked a New York state court to force the construction firm to turn over documents relating to several transactions including an $8.5 million arbitral award, claiming management formed offshore entities without their input and left the company "defunct and drowning in debt." Two stakeholders of Symbion Power Holdings LLC alleged in New York state court Monday that the company presented them with a consent form in October 2010 relating to the transfer of a 50% stake in the company to the shareholders of Hart Security Holdings Ltd. The stakeholders, Dirk Philip Van Rees Hoets and Simon...

