Iranian Exported Aircraft Parts Despite Sanctions, Gov't Says

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday unsealed charges against an Iranian man who allegedly exported and sold U.S.-made aircraft parts to Iranian airlines, including one with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the Trump administration recently labeled a terrorist group. The indictment charges 33-year-old Peyman Amiri Larijani, an Iranian citizen and the operations manager of Istanbul-based Kral Aviation, with conspiring from late 2010 to 2012 to illegally export aircraft parts made in the U.S. to Turkey without a license. The parts were then sold to Iranian airlines, violating a trade embargo on Tehran, according to the indictment, which was dated April...

