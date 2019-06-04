Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Computer Co. Hit With Investor Suit Over Marvell Merger

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors in computer networking company Aquantia Corp. has filed suit in California federal court claiming the company recommended they approve Marvell Technology Group's planned $452 million purchase of Aquantia without providing adequate financial projections.

The preliminary proxy statement's cash flow analysis, filed May 29 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is based on questionable accounting methods and requires further explanation before shareholders can make an informed decision, according to the Tuesday complaint.

Equally unreliable is the statement's valuation analyses of the two companies' worth conducted by Barclays Capital Inc., Aquantia's financial adviser, which is a key...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Date Filed

June 4, 2019

