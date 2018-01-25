Allscripts Cyberattack Suit Is Tossed For Naming Wrong Entity

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has tossed a proposed class action against electronic health record software giant Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. over a ransomware attack that allegedly put its clients and their patients at risk, ruling that the claims are aimed at the wrong entity. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis on Tuesday found that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., the parent company of Allscripts Health Care Solutions LLC, is a holding company while the LLC is tasked with numerous aspects of cybersecurity and privacy. “While LLC may have carelessly used INC’s name in some documents, that is not a sufficient basis to allow...

