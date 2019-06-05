Uber Faces $10M Suit Over Driver's Fatal Assault On Cabbie

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. negligently hired and retained an unlicensed driver who fatally kicked a 64-year-old Chicago taxi driver just two months after attacking a passenger, according to a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by the taxi driver's widow in Illinois state court. Thara Tungekar filed the lawsuit Monday on behalf of Anis Tungekar and claims Uber, its subsidiary Raiser LLC and Uber driver Fangqi Lu are responsible for her husband's death. According to the complaint, publicly released surveillance video of the Sept. 2 attack allegedly shows 30-year-old Uber driver Fangqi Lu getting out of his vehicle following a verbal altercation with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS