Vale Can't Enforce $1.2B Award In Mining Row, BSGR Says

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Brazil’s Vale SA can’t enforce an over $1.2 billion arbitration award in the U.S. that’s suspended in the country it came from, billionaire Beny Steinmetz’s mining company has told a New York federal court, one day after seeking bankruptcy protection in the Empire State. BSG Resources Ltd. on Tuesday blasted Vale’s request for confirmation of its London Court of International Arbitration win stemming from a soured Guinean mining project, pointing to an English High Court order putting the award on ice until the end of a U.K. challenge lodged by Steinmetz’s company. “Vale’s request that this court enforce the award violates...

