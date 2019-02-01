Wage Suit Against Carmax Remanded To Calif. State Court

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted two employees' requests to remand to state court their case in which they accuse CarMax Auto Superstores West Coast Inc. of unfair workplace practices, finding that the latest version of their complaint relies only on the state's 2004 Private Attorneys General Act, or PAGA. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick remarked in his decision Tuesday at "the unique posture" in this latest development in a case that began as a proposed class action with five employee plaintiffs filing in California state court in November. CarMax then removed the case to federal court in February under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS