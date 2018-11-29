Jiffy Lube Says Domino's No-Poach Ruling Does Not Apply

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Jiffy Lube has told a Pennsylvania federal court that a recent ruling in a suit challenging no-poach provisions in Domino's pizza chain's franchise agreements is not applicable to a proposed class action against the car service chain because Domino's competes against its franchisees. Jiffy Lube said Tuesday that its vertical relationship with franchisees is different from Domino's. While Domino’s owns nearly 400 of its own stores that compete directly with its franchisees, Jiffy Lube said it does not operate any of its own locations. The Domino's suit came up in a filing by a former Jiffy Lube worker suing the oil...

