Shackelford Snags 7 Ex-Winstead Attys For Houston Launch

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Shackelford Bowen McKinley & Norton LLP has opened a new office in Houston, its fifth in Texas, and hired away seven insurance-focused attorneys from Winstead PC to launch the new venture. Shackelford Bowen announced Wednesday that Jay Brown, Stephen Wedemeyer, Bruce Wilkin, Hilary Borow, Matthew Foytlin and Amparo Guerra joined the firm as partners alongside associate Cameron Dernick. The team of attorneys who will be staffing the Houston office handles insurance disputes, commercial litigation and entertainment work, among other areas. That team of six partners has worked together for more than a decade, with some practicing together for 20 years, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS