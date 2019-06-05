Canada Asks WTO To Reverse 'Inconsistent' Softwood Ruling

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Canadian government has asked the World Trade Organization to take a second look at its “erroneous finding” that approved U.S. duties on softwood lumber, asking the panel to review the "inconsistent" decision that allows for zeroing in calculating anti-dumping duties. The World Trade Organization said Wednesday that the Canadian government filed a notice on Tuesday informing the panel of its intention to appeal the April decision, which backed the U.S. Department of Commerce's controversial practice known as "zeroing" — which allows the department to set a zero, rather than a negative amount, when no dumping is found — under an...

