J&J Targets Pain Doc's Testimony In Okla. Opioid Trial

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson went on the offensive Wednesday when it raised a major objection to allowing a pain management doctor to testify about the pharma giant’s marketing and the causes of the opioid crisis, but the effort ultimately failed to sway the judge overseeing the Oklahoma trial. Midway through the second week of the trial in Oklahoma’s trailblazing case seeking to hold J&J liable for the opioid crisis, the state called to the stand anesthesiologist and pain management specialist Dr. Danesh Mazloomdoost, who runs the Wellward medical clinic in Kentucky. Under examination by Trey Duck of Nix Patterson LLP, representing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS