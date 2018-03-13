Calif. Clinic's Parent Co. Urges Toss Of Destroyed Embryo Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A California fertility clinic’s parent company has asked a federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action accusing it of negligently destroying or harming patients’ stored embryos and eggs, saying the patients have improperly lumped claims against it and a related but separate corporate entity. San Francisco-based Pacific Fertility Center; its parent company Prelude Fertility Inc.; and the related entity, Pacific MSO LLC, are accused of allowing a storage tank containing fertility patients’ genetic material to fail in March 2018, resulting in the loss of about 4,000 eggs and embryos belonging to more than 400 individuals and families.The suit also brings...

