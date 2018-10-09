Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Engineering Co. Says GE Units Must Arbitrate $500M LNG Row

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- International Engineering & Construction urged a New York federal court Tuesday to compel arbitration of $500 million in breach of contract claims against two GE units over liquefied natural gas plants service agreements, saying the companies' presence in court does not shield them from arbitration.

Luxembourg-based International Engineering & Construction SA told the New York court it does not have to have its calls for arbitration neglected or outright refused before the court can compel arbitration against Baker Hughes, a GE Company, and Baker Hughes, a GE Company LLC, referred to as the BHGE entities.

The claims at issue stem from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

October 9, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Most Popular