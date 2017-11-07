Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Ex-USC Basketball Coach Avoids Prison For Taking Bribes

Law360, New York (June 5, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday allowed a former University of Southern California assistant men's basketball coach to avoid prison time for taking bribes from financial advisers in exchange for directing athletes to retain their services.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos sentenced Anthony "Tony" Bland to two years of probation and a forfeiture of $4,100, the same amount as the bribe prosecutors said he accepted in a July 2017 Las Vegas hotel room meeting. The sentence was below the six months to a year of incarceration that prosecutors had sought.

Tony Bland, center, leaves Manhattan federal court Wednesday surrounded by lawyers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

November 7, 2017

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular