Ex-USC Basketball Coach Avoids Prison For Taking Bribes

Law360, New York (June 5, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday allowed a former University of Southern California assistant men's basketball coach to avoid prison time for taking bribes from financial advisers in exchange for directing athletes to retain their services. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos sentenced Anthony "Tony" Bland to two years of probation and a forfeiture of $4,100, the same amount as the bribe prosecutors said he accepted in a July 2017 Las Vegas hotel room meeting. The sentence was below the six months to a year of incarceration that prosecutors had sought. Tony Bland, center, leaves Manhattan federal court Wednesday surrounded by lawyers...

