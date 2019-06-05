Sprint Hit With Stock-Drop Suit Over Subscriber Data

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Sprint Corp. misled investors over the number of new customers it was adding, causing its share price to drop when a news report revealed the company sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission stating that it was actually losing customers, according to a lawsuit. Investor Isaac Solomon accused Sprint and its executives of filing inaccurate financial statements suggesting the telecommunications company was adding hundreds of thousands of new subscribers without clarifying that metric largely reflected existing customers getting new devices and free phone lines, according to the proposed class action filed Wednesday in New York federal court. The Wall Street...

