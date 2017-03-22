DOJ Won't Fight 'Blue Water' Vietnam Vet Benefits

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday it doesn't plan to appeal a landmark Federal Circuit decision earlier this year extending benefits to so-called Blue Water Vietnam War veterans exposed to Agent Orange offshore. In Procopio v. Wilkie, an en banc 11-judge panel held in January that U.S. Navy veterans who served in the territorial waters of Vietnam during the war are eligible for benefits for diseases linked to Agent Orange, finding that their service counts as having "served in the Republic of Vietnam" under the Agent Orange Act of 1991. For decades, those veterans had been...

