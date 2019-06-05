Fuse Ch. 11 Plan Hearing Delayed After Creditor Deal Cracks

Law360, Wilmington (June 5, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge delayed a confirmation hearing on the Chapter 11 plan of multicultural media company Fuse LLC on Wednesday after the debtor said a resolution with unsecured creditors over the allocation of unencumbered assets had fallen apart earlier this week. During a hearing in Wilmington, Fuse attorney Robert M. Pachulski of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP said that as recently as Monday the debtor and the official committee of unsecured creditors had reached tentative terms on a deal that would have resolved the committee's opposition to the Chapter 11 plan and how it distributed assets, including litigation claims held by...

