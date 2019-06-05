SEC Punts On Whether Reg BI Preempts State Fiduciary Laws

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission deferred to the courts Wednesday on the preemptive power of its long-anticipated Regulation Best Interest, a broker-dealer standard that some states have vowed to surpass with higher, local codes of conduct. The SEC’s final rule, approved with a 3-1 vote midday Wednesday, suggested litigation is inevitable on the question of whether state and federal laws can coexist regarding the duty of care that financial professionals owe investors. “We note that the preemptive effect of Regulation Best Interest on any state law governing the relationship between regulated entities and their customers would be determined in future...

